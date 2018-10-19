I encourage all Augusta residents in House District 86 to vote for Jennifer Day in November. Jenn cares deeply about making Augusta a thriving, welcoming city for all Mainers, no matter where they originally came from.

Ever since she sold my family our first Maine home, I have been impressed with Jenn’s commitment to our community and her willingness to work for the common good. She exemplifies the best of the Maine spirit — caring and tough, thoughtful and decisive, collaborative and independent. She has the experience, commitment, and character to serve the people of Augusta well as their representative in the Maine House.

Chris Myers Asch

Hallowell

