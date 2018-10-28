So Sen. Susan Collins and her ilk say that my $20.20 donation to support an opponent to Collins in 2020 is a bribe but that the Koch brothers’ millions in campaign contributions is free speech? What Orwellian insanity. (“Crowdfunding to pressure Collins on Kavanaugh vote likely to face legal challenge,” Oct. 23).

We are on the verge of losing our democracy and becoming an authoritarian, corporatist oligarchy. We “little people” — average citizens — will count for nothing other than to provide tax revenue and cannon fodder unless we band together with our voices and our money.

Defeat all Republicans in 2018 and 2020.

Bruce A. Letsch

Litchfield

