As the great Yogi Berra once said, “It’s deja vu all over again.” In 2010, Paul LePage won the governor’s race with 38.1 percent of the vote, beating independent Eliot Cutler (36.7 percent) and Democrat Libby Mitchell (19 percent). In 2014, LePage won the governor’s race with 48.2 percent of the vote, beating Democrat Mike Michaud (43.4 percent) and Cutler (8.4 percent).

And once again we have a governor’s race that features multiple candidates from the center or left of the political spectrum, and one candidate from the right. Let’s not have history repeat itself yet again.

I voted early, and I voted for Janet Mills. I feel she is the most qualified candidate as well as the candidate who has the best chance of winning the election.

In this election, please unite behind and vote for Janet Mills. She is the best choice for Maine.

Gene Kinnaly

South China

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: