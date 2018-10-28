The Boston Red Sox are playing the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. I cannot speak for everyone in Maine, but I personally wish the Red Sox a World Series victory.

And while there is a real connection between fans in Maine and the Boston Red Sox, ballplayers from Maine have often played for other Major League teams, even the Dodgers.

Delphia Louis Bissonette, a hitting sensation from Winthrop, joined the Dodgers in 1928 when the team was still officially known as the Brooklyn Robins. What with Babe Ruth, this was the golden era of baseball.

In that rookie year, “Del,” as he was known, batted .320 with 25 home runs in 155 games. His hitting percentage with men on base was so high that year, to diminish his threat at the plate once with the bases loaded, the opposing pitcher was ordered to throw him an intentional walk.

Bissonette eventually played six seasons with the Dodgers. Afterwards, he coached, mostly in the minor leagues.

In retirement, he returned to his hometown of Winthrop. He had an apple orchard and I remember in the autumn buying cider many times at his farm stand on Route 202. He died in Augusta in 1972 and is buried in Winthrop’s Glenside Cemetery.

As a hometown boy who “done well,” when these two teams meet, Del Bissonette rightfully deserves a moment in our memory — he was the very first person from Maine to play in Dodger blue.

When the opposing team is introduced, give Del a tip of the hat.

Then root, like H-E-double-hockey-sticks, for the Red Sox.

Harvey Lipman

Manchester

