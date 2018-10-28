Listen. Learn. Lead. That is how Maine Senate candidate Jan Collins has conducted her life. It is how Jan will serve us in the Senate. She is a dedicated, skilled listener. She learns by absorbing what you have to say. She leads by making your thoughts and needs into action plans. She will then take those plans to colleagues to refine the plans into legislation that will, for one thing, reform our tax system.

That, in turn, will make it possible to bring access to health care for all, reduce the property tax burden, restore revenue sharing for towns, and support our vastly underfunded schools.

Please vote for Jan to be the state senator for our district (all of Franklin County and several towns in Kennebec County).

Anne Geller

Farmington

