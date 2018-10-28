I am voting for Janet Mills for governor. In the 15 years I’ve known Janet, I’ve been impressed by her commitment, intelligence and compassion. She cares about people and has what it takes to make a difference for each of us.

Janet developed an economic action plan that will support small businesses, welcome former and new Mainers to come here to work and live, and provide grants to convert downtown buildings into co-work space with high-speed broadband for business owners and people who work from home. These are great strategies.

She is also ready to partner with tribal governments to address their issues and has pledged to appoint cabinet members who understand tribal issues. I’m encouraged that she is ready to tackle childhood hunger and grow Maine’s farming sector. Janet has even shared strategies to support Maine brewers.

Janet’s professional and personal experience motivate her work for Maine people.

Nancy E. Smith

Monmouth

