Shame on you Susan Collins. Do you actually believe that a man who, in a ranting hissy fit, accused the Democratic Party and Hillary (who?) of conspiring to ruin him and his family would be a partial and fair justice of The Supreme Court?

Instead of sending him to the highest court in the land he should be made to sit in the corner until he cools off like any other petulant child.

Joan Moes

New Portland

