Shame on you Susan Collins. Do you actually believe that a man who, in a ranting hissy fit, accused the Democratic Party and Hillary (who?) of conspiring to ruin him and his family would be a partial and fair justice of The Supreme Court?
Instead of sending him to the highest court in the land he should be made to sit in the corner until he cools off like any other petulant child.
Joan Moes
New Portland
-
Business
Five Questions looks back
-
Editorials
Our View: Republicans offer no health care agenda
-
Life & Culture
Society Notebook: Marking 40 years of lobbying for Maine women’s rights
-
Maine Gardener
Quality tools, well cared for, let you rest easy in winter
-
Source
Heat pumps in Maine: Set it and forget it? Or turn it off for the winter?