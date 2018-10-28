The epitome of a con job, or scam, is when the proverbial Brooklyn Bridge gets sold. Well, a New Yorker by the name of D.J. Trump offered his despicable version of America up “For Sale” to the American people, and the Trumpians bought it lock, stock and barrel, with all of its infrastructure deficiencies. The Brooklyn Bridge is falling down, falling down, falling down, Brooklyn Bridge is falling down, my fair lady.

Even worse, Donald Trump opens his mouth and his Trumpians seem to believe every word, almost without exception, even when the real facts — not the alternative facts of Trump fame — prove him wrong, to the detriment of America and the American people. America has been put up for sale by Trump to anyone who will pay his price — he is the ultimate Realtor by selling out a whole country.

America is going to hell in a handbasket that is seemingly being personally delivered — sold out — to Russia and Putin and his cohorts by Trump and his own cohorts, and the Trumpian Republicans in Congress are doing nothing to protect us.

Bill Harmon

Benton

