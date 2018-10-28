I am frustrated with our politicians who seem focused on saying no rather than working towards solutions. It is for this reason I support Democrat Kellie Julia from House District 15.
Kellie Julia is truly an amazing person. She was a teen mother and later a single mother supporting her child. Her tremendous work ethic started at age 14. She put herself through cosmetology school. Later, she attended college and for 15 years was in education helping special needs children. She now works with her husband, Dawson Julia, growing their business.
Kellie is intelligent, compassionate and a remarkable listener motivated to work for positive change. Kellie understands politics is the art of compromise and she is motivated to create solutions across party lines. I am extremely supportive of this very special lady and hope you will vote for her.
James D. Julia
Fairfield
