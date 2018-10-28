Governor, are you kidding me? You’re going to appeal a decision by a judge that Janet Mills overstepped her authority when she joined a California lawsuit against the Trump administration and she “acted as her own branch of the government” when she joined the lawsuit? (“LePage to appeal court ruling in dispute over Mills’ authority,” Oct. 22).

May I remind Gov. Paul LePage that the people of this state have approved several bonds, policies, and expenditures by a majority of a vote (which he never received in either of his elections) and since he thinks he’s the smartest guy in the state, he has ignored the vote of the people.

If there was ever an example of the pot caling the kettle black, the governor just went to the top of the list. Again.

Dennis Dacus

Winslow

