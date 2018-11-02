I am writing to voice my support for Jason Putnam, who is running to represent House District 87 (Wiscasset, Alna, Pittston and Randolph) in the Legislature.

As a conservative Republican, I never thought that I would find myself voting for a Democrat, but I’m going to make an exception for Jason. We have served together on the Wiscasset School Committee for over two years, where he has impressed me with his high ideals, common sense, and a passion for community service.

Read today's letters

photo-store
Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

We may not always see eye-to-eye politically, but I believe Jason possesses the kind of open-mindedness that is a requirement for bipartisanship and success while serving. He has even been able to sway some of my thinking on some issues.

After the gridlock of this past session, I think it’s time for a change, and I hope you will join me in voting for Jason Putnam on Nov. 6.

Mike Dunn

Wiscasset

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
Letters
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.