We have always been proud to call Thom Harnett our mayor. I have seen Thom concerned about seniors who are struggling to pay property taxes, disabled folks who have problems getting to appointments, and the huge potholes we used to dodge on our little street. Thom has always been there for anyone who needs assistance in our city of Gardiner. He’s there for the good times when we celebrate economic development achievements and for all those who need to know that someone is listening.

Thom’s concern for everyone, whatever their political ideology, is the reason he has always strived for consensus on City Council votes. He generally succeeds at this. Thom Harnett will be a patient, kind but driving force in the Maine State House as the representative for Gardiner and Farmingdale. Please turn out and vote for him on Nov. 6.

Diane Potter

Gardiner

