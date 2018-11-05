Maeghan Maloney is our district attorney, and in the view of this attorney who has practiced for 57 years, she has done an outstanding job. She is involved, focused and intelligent.

Her job is a complicated one these days. It’s just not trying cases or running an office. It’s dealing with the many details that a modern prosecutor’s office must deal with — social services issues, drug issues, family violence issues. She is involved in the leadership of some of the groups that try to help with those problems.

To suggest that it’s just a simple matter of managing the office, as her opponent has done, is to not understand the problem. When I started practicing law 57 years ago it was a much simpler job. Like everything else, it’s become much more complicated, and I strongly suggest that it is folly to make a change. Maeghan has done an outstanding job.

Jon R. Doyle

Doyle & Nelson

Augusta

