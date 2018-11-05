I’m writing to urge my friends and neighbors in Hallowell, Manchester and West Gardiner to vote to re-elect Charlotte Warren as our state representative on Nov. 6.

As a teacher and a mom, I appreciate Charlotte’s commitment to making sure our kids receive the highest-quality education.

I’m also impressed by Charlotte’s ability to bring people together to advance our shared goals. We must work together because we are all in this together.

Charlotte is also a teacher and a social worker. She has the training, skill and experience we need in Augusta. She listens, communicates clearly, and works to find compromise.

We need lawmakers who can work well with others — regardless of politics — for our shared benefit. I have complete confidence that Charlotte Warren has the experience and will serve all of us well as our representative.

Rachel Boucher

Manchester

