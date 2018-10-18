We cannot afford more partisan gridlock in Washington. It is time for new leaders who will find common ground in addressing the nation’s problems and needs.

We have a choice on Nov. 6. Do we want more coddling of special interests at the expense of the common good? Or do we want a representative who has served his country and his state with honor and dignity, one who will not run and hide when asked where he stands?

The choice is very clear to me. Jared Golden will represent Maine’s 2nd Congressional District with the integrity he has demonstrated throughout his service to date. He will continue to work with others to find common ground to solve problems and create opportunities that will serve the common good, not special interests.

Review the record of those who disparage Jared Golden, and the choice will be clear for you.

Paul Johnson

Oakland

