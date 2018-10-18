Our political parties are used to polarize us. Both have corrupt members and both have very decent people within them. I have supported President Donald Trump, a Republican, and I will support 2nd Congressional District candidate Jared Golden, a Democrat — both are protest votes to the system that has ruled us as slaves since the death of JFK.

Trump was an essential cure to the Clinton corruption, and Golden likewise to those who support the Koch brothers’ insistence on attacking Social Security.

Social Security is a wonderful safety net for those who really need it and we all will one day. There should be no caps and Congress should return the funds it took from the fund whose source of revenue is workers and employers. The government has added no funds, just robbed a bunch.

Timothy Bickford

Fairfield

