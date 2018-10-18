You might think Janet Mills is tough and smart — she is. But what you might not know is that she is also caring and genuine. She met me only once; I am a nobody. Yet two years later, she remembered my name and everything about me, including that I was substitute teaching.

This gal doesn’t miss a trick. She has a great sense of humor and can laugh at herself, which is, to me, a sign of personal strength. When her husband had a devastating stroke that resulted in his death, Janet learned firsthand how difficult health care be. She will fight for health care we Mainers can afford while supporting job growth for a strong economy.

Don’t believe the negative ads you see about Janet being a tax-and-spend candidate; they are scare tactics. She is fiscally responsible and supports business growth. Vote for Janet Mills for governor.

Candy Gleason

Auburn

