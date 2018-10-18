I’m writing because of the state of this BS that has been going on with the Senate hearings on the fine judge and his family that were put through so much. It just shows the lengths that the Democrats will go to. They lost in the election and don’t like it. I have no respect for any of them. If they think it help them they are wrong. I would not vote for any Democrat at this time.

And Shawn Moody I think would be a great choice for our state. We don’t need people that are going to give the store away.

Richard J. Ware

Augusta

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: