Utility projects are justified by cost savings to consumers. A few years ago, Massachusetts industrial and environmental interests blocked the proposed expansion of lower cost natural gas supplied to Maine. The resulting higher gas costs have reduced the competitiveness of Maine industries, especially those required to shut down during cold spells so homeowners could keep warm.

Now a transmission system is proposed to move lower-cost Quebec electricity through Maine (“Foes of CMP power line gear up for protest in Skowhegan,” Oct. 1). Benefits to Maine will be nominal compared to those realized by foreign-owned Central Maine Power and, most significantly, by Massachusetts’ competing industrial interests.

Before agreeing to permits or voting to allow construction of the proposed transmission system, Maine should protect its jobs by requiring Massachusetts to stop restricting expansion of natural gas supplies to Maine.

Thomas Gillette

Jefferson

