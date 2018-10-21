This letter is to support Dawn Castner, candidate for Maine House District 79. A long career as a teacher makes her aware of the issues facing our educators and students. She is also a member of the Regional School Unit 18 school board from China and has exposure to the rigors of both the educational and political settings.

I am impressed with her desire to work for constituents at all levels. I feel certain that if elected to this position, Dawn will diligently strive to improve the lifestyles and economic and environmental conditions of all the district’s residents. Unlike the seat’s incumbent, she will not vote just along party lines, as he has made clear during his terms in office.

While both candidates for this seat have impressive experience, beneficial to the public, I believe it is Dawn Castner whose election will best serve the residents of District 79.

Bob Bennett

South China

