Maine has had eight years of an angry governor. Now we are asked to consider eight years of a Moody governor. We cannot afford 16 straight years of Angry-Moody government. Let’s take a break.

Vote for a positive governor with a sense of humor who can get things done for health care and schools. Vote for Janet Mills.

Frank O’Hara

Hallowell

