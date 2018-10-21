Maine has had eight years of an angry governor. Now we are asked to consider eight years of a Moody governor. We cannot afford 16 straight years of Angry-Moody government. Let’s take a break.
Vote for a positive governor with a sense of humor who can get things done for health care and schools. Vote for Janet Mills.
Frank O’Hara
Hallowell
