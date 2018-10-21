I believe that the GOP has let their egos get the best of them. Full of bravado, they carried on at the hearing of Judge Brett Kavanaugh, with no thought to the consequences. In my opinion, they should have sacrificed Kavanaugh for the good of the party.

Now, in the words of history, they have awakened the Sleeping Giant — female voters.

Read today's letters

photo-store
Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Good luck in November — you’re going to need it!

Lee V. Rankin

Skowhegan

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
Letters
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.