I believe that the GOP has let their egos get the best of them. Full of bravado, they carried on at the hearing of Judge Brett Kavanaugh, with no thought to the consequences. In my opinion, they should have sacrificed Kavanaugh for the good of the party.
Now, in the words of history, they have awakened the Sleeping Giant — female voters.
Good luck in November — you’re going to need it!
Lee V. Rankin
Skowhegan
