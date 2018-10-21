I am a 77-year-old woman with early-stage Alzheimer’s disease living in a cottage at Granite Hill Estates in Augusta. I am being harassed endlessly by a rotten Medicare scam. Starting at least six months ago, I began receiving phone calls from “Medicare” saying that they want to give me a free knee brace and leg brace. They call me on my landline phone, which we are required to have for safety reasons. I have told them endlessly that I already have those two items.

At this time the calls have escalated to three per day. In the beginning they were made by an actual human being; now they are recorded with no human being to answer.

I do not want to give up my original phone number; I have a few friends scattered across the country that I still keep in touch with, and I have about two years to go on my life expectancy.

Is this a Trump plot to convince seniors to drop Medicare? Most of us who are not idiots know just how good Medicare is. If I am found dead on the floor of my Cottage, it will be from a stroke caused by yet another call.

Melda W. Page

Augusta

