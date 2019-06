Veneziano, Moody re-elected to Madison Board of Selectmen The two incumbents defeated challenger Don Skillings in a three-way race for two seats on the board.

Oakland-based district, Winslow, Vassalboro voters approve school districts’ budgets All seven towns will preserve the budget validation referendum process for the next three years

Fairfield-based school district residents reject out-of-balance school budget The failure to pass the budget comes on the heels of the district reversing several aspects of a controversial administrative restructuring plan that led to public outcry.

Election roundup: Winthrop voters reject school budget, Pittston race decided by 5 votes Voters across the Augusta area went to the polls in Tuesday's referendum to decide the fate of school budgets and elect municipal officials.