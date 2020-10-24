Anyone who truly knows Charlotte Warren recognizes that she is an amazing force of nature. When you see her warm, bright smile, it’s impossible not to respond in kind. You realize immediately that Char’s on your side.

Charlotte listens to her constituents and acts effectively as our voice in Augusta. She champions our priorities and our values: good jobs, investments in education, support for our small businesses, tax fairness, and equality for all Mainers, regardless of race, gender identity or sexual orientation. As House chair of the Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee, Charlotte is at the vanguard of enacting much-needed law enforcement reforms.

We who reside in Hallowell, Manchester and West Gardiner are fortunate to have her dedication to community service, boundless energy, sound judgment and greatness of heart fighting for us in the Legislature. Please vote to reelect Charlotte Warren to represent House District 84.

Mark Sullivan

Hallowell

