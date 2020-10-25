While so much attention is focused on the election, I think it’s also important to give a loud shout-out to Dr. Nirav Shah and Gov. Janet Mills for their efforts to keep Mainers of all persuasions, both political and otherwise, as safe as possible during this global pandemic.
Those who complain about safety measures such as masks and social distancing, pointing out that COVID infection rates are so low we shouldn’t have to worry, need to understand that the measures the governor and Dr. Shah have put into place are precisely why Maine has among the lowest infection rates of any state.
Thank you Dr. Shah and Gov. Mills. There are at least some of us out here who literally owe you our lives, and who appreciate your efforts on all our behalf.
Robert E. Nelson
Clinton
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters to the Editor
Kimber passionate about justice
-
Arts & Entertainment
Play by the rules: Portland Stage welcomes a live audience and the responsibility that comes with it
-
Letters to the Editor
Warren always supports education
-
Local & State
When do COVID-19 guidelines become enforceable mandates?
-
Election 2020
Political mail piling up across Maine in unusual election year
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.