While so much attention is focused on the election, I think it’s also important to give a loud shout-out to Dr. Nirav Shah and Gov. Janet Mills for their efforts to keep Mainers of all persuasions, both political and otherwise, as safe as possible during this global pandemic.

Those who complain about safety measures such as masks and social distancing, pointing out that COVID infection rates are so low we shouldn’t have to worry, need to understand that the measures the governor and Dr. Shah have put into place are precisely why Maine has among the lowest infection rates of any state.

Thank you Dr. Shah and Gov. Mills. There are at least some of us out here who literally owe you our lives, and who appreciate your efforts on all our behalf.

 

Robert E. Nelson

Clinton

