Voters in Hallowell, Manchester, and West Gardiner can reelect a dedicated public servant to represent them: Charlotte Warren. For almost 20 years, Charlotte has been putting the “service” in “public servant.” She serves her constituents, and all Mainers, very well. I should know, I am her neighbor. This means I get to see firsthand how hard Charlotte works for all of us.

Charlotte has experience on a planning board, as a city councilor and mayor, and in teaching and running a small business. She recognizes the importance of working hard, giving back, and being able to compromise for good solutions.

As House chairwoman of the Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee and House chairwoman of Maine’s mental health working group, these characteristics have served Charlotte well, successfully tackling some of the most difficult issues facing our state, often reaching across the aisle to do so.

Christine Sullivan

Hallowell

