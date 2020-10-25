Voters in Hallowell, Manchester, and West Gardiner can reelect a dedicated public servant to represent them: Charlotte Warren. For almost 20 years, Charlotte has been putting the “service” in “public servant.” She serves her constituents, and all Mainers, very well. I should know, I am her neighbor. This means I get to see firsthand how hard Charlotte works for all of us.
Charlotte has experience on a planning board, as a city councilor and mayor, and in teaching and running a small business. She recognizes the importance of working hard, giving back, and being able to compromise for good solutions.
As House chairwoman of the Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee and House chairwoman of Maine’s mental health working group, these characteristics have served Charlotte well, successfully tackling some of the most difficult issues facing our state, often reaching across the aisle to do so.
Christine Sullivan
Hallowell
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters to the Editor
Kimber passionate about justice
-
Arts & Entertainment
Play by the rules: Portland Stage welcomes a live audience and the responsibility that comes with it
-
Letters to the Editor
Warren always supports education
-
Local & State
When do COVID-19 guidelines become enforceable mandates?
-
Election 2020
Political mail piling up across Maine in unusual election year
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.