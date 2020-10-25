Adam Turner, Clean Elections candidate for House District 86, has my vote, as well as endorsements from Maine AFL-CIO, Maine Conservation Voters, Maine Youth for Climate Justice, Sierra Club, Maine Education Association, and the Maine State Employees Association.
Adam has deep local roots. He graduated from Hall-Dale High School and Bates College. He is self-employed, renovating old buildings to become multi-use affordable housing. He is currently renovating the St. Marks Church property in Augusta, where he also lives.
Politics should not be about who gets all the marbles. It is vitally important to elect leaders who look ahead to a better future and have the energy and practical vision to get there, as well as listen to current concerns from constituents. Adam Turner is that leader. Visit him and learn more at adamturnerformaine.com.
Robin Miller
Augusta
