With politics today looking more like a below-the-belt fight than a rational democratic process, we need Charlotte Warren more than ever to continue her level-headed, independent, people-first leadership as our state representative.
I have known Charlotte for 30 plus years and have seen her careful listening and thoughtful approach to issues. I know that she leads with her heart and that she cares about people not party.
Politics have changed a lot, but some things have remained the same: Rep. Warren’s ability to listen to all sides respectfully, to think clearly, and to bring people together. Charlotte isn’t an average politician. She won’t forget where she came from and the people she represents.
If you live in Hallowell, Manchester or West Gardiner, please join me, and vote for Charlotte Warren for reelection to House District 84.
Juliette Guilmette
Hallowell
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters to the Editor
Kimber passionate about justice
-
Arts & Entertainment
Play by the rules: Portland Stage welcomes a live audience and the responsibility that comes with it
-
Letters to the Editor
Warren always supports education
-
Local & State
When do COVID-19 guidelines become enforceable mandates?
-
Election 2020
Political mail piling up across Maine in unusual election year
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.