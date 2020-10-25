With politics today looking more like a below-the-belt fight than a rational democratic process, we need Charlotte Warren more than ever to continue her level-headed, independent, people-first leadership as our state representative.

I have known Charlotte for 30 plus years and have seen her careful listening and thoughtful approach to issues. I know that she leads with her heart and that she cares about people not party.

Politics have changed a lot, but some things have remained the same: Rep. Warren’s ability to listen to all sides respectfully, to think clearly, and to bring people together. Charlotte isn’t an average politician. She won’t forget where she came from and the people she represents.

If you live in Hallowell, Manchester or West Gardiner, please join me, and vote for Charlotte Warren for reelection to House District 84.

Juliette Guilmette

Hallowell

Send questions/comments to the editors.