CANDIDATE PROFILES
Explore Legislative candidates’ answers to questions that matter to Maine voters.
Maine House candidates
Allison Hepler, Maine House 53
Jeffrey K. Pierce, Maine House 53
Raymond R. Caron, Maine House 78
Lindsey Harwath, Maine House 79
Dick Bradstreet, Maine House 80
Thom Harnett, Maine House 83
Charlotte May Warren, Maine House 84
Donna R. Doore, Maine House 85
Justin Fecteau, Maine House 86
Adam F. Turner, Maine House 86
Chris Hamilton, Maine House 88
Michael Lemelin, Maine House 88
Ethan Brownell, Maine House 106
Betty Austin, Maine House 107
Jennifer Poirier, Maine House 107
Shelley Rudnicki, Maine House 108
Nathaniel J. White, Maine House 108
Bruce White, Maine House 109
Mark R. André, Maine House 110
Maine Senate candidates
Mark L. Walker, Maine Senate 14
Kalie Hess, Maine Senate 15
Matthew Gary Pouliot, Maine Senate 15
Hilary D. Koch, Maine Senate 16
